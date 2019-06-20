THE Jimmy Carter Centre Foundation, JCCF, says it has stepped up integrated health training in order to fight Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs).

The NTDs are diseases such as lymphatic filariasis, schistosomiasis, and onchocerciasis caused by certain worms.

The training, which was in partnership with the Federal Government and Anambra State Government, was held at Nnewichi in Nnewi.

The training was directed at encouraging people to take the next circulation of drugs for the elimination of such Neglected Tropical Diseases.

Ebere Egege, the Director, NTDs, JCCF for Anambra, Nassarawa and Plateau States, explained that the training was aimed at educating people to adopt preventive approach “as such diseases are better prevented than seeking cure for them’’.

In his remarks, Nelson Eze, from the Federal Ministry of Health said the programme would examine the people to know if the worms were still running in their blood stream.

“The worms also cause scrotal elephantiasis, rashes, river blindness, leopard and elephant skin. So, we are here to provide quicker help for affected persons,” he said.

He disclosed that the training is usually conducted twice annually.

– June 20, 2019 @ 18:35 GMT |

