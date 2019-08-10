The Kano State Government, says it has introduced the ‘Men A’ vaccine to strengthen immunization against meningitis in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that State Immunization Officer, Auwal Fagge, said at a media sensitization on the vaccine on Friday.

Fagge said the vaccine has been distributed to all health facilities in the state.

UNICEF communication consultant, Ibrahim Bebeji, said the vaccine was not new but was just added to the routine immunization for better prevention against meningitis.

Bebeji explained that meningitis was an airborne killer disease, which usually left patients with permanent disabilities when they escaped death.

He noted that the disease was prominent in congested households and unhygienic environments.

“The disease is preventable when people receive immunization against it, and it cannot survive in healthy and hygienic environments,” Bebeji said.

The consultant said that meningitis could also be prevented with exclusive breastfeeding of babies by mothers at birth.

He appealed to parents to ensure their children were given the vaccine to save them the risk of being vulnerable during outbreak. (NAN)

