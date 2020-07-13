KANO State Government in partnership with the Malaria Consortium have earmarked about N3 billion for malaria prevention activities in the state.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, made the disclosure at the inauguration of the seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention campaign, on Sunday in Bichi Local Government Area of the state.

Ganduje also inaugurated the Maternal Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) week targeting 2,835,462 children for immunisation.

He said the state government accorded priority to the prevention and control of malaria as well as other child killer diseases.

The governor said: “Malaria is one of the diseases bedeviling societies of Tropical Africa. We cannot afford to lose this fight against Malaria.”

Ganduje noted that while the global attention was shifted to the control of COVID-19 pandemic, the state government came up with sound health programmes focusing on other diseases.

While calling on pregnant mothers to participate in the exercise to protect their children against diseases, Ganduje called on the people to support government’s policies and programmes aimed at transforming healthcare service delivery.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner of Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, said that MNCH week would be conducted in the 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Tsanyawa explained that the exercise was designed to be conducted in four days per month between July and October.

He said that new regime of malaria drug would be administered to the children during the exercise.

NAN

Jul. 13, 2020

