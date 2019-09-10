KANO state government says it will commence free distribution of 8.4 million Long- Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) replacement on Wednesday to 484 wards across the 44 local government areas of the state.

Mr John Ocholi and Dr Bashir Lawan, Deputy Director Public and Disease Control Department, Programme Manager, State Disease Control, Ministry of Health, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to Sheikh Harun Ibn-Sina, Commander General of Kano State Hisbah Board.

The Public Relations Officer of the board, Alhaji Lawan Ibrahim, in a statement on Tuesday quoted the officers as identifying malaria as among the major causes of morbidity and mortality.

They said the distribution of the nets was aimed at achieving the malaria elimination goal of the Federal Government by 2020 and in line with the National Malaria Elimination Program (NMEP) strategy.

According to them, young children less than five years and pregnant women are particularly at high risk.

Receiving the malaria campaign team, Ibn-Sina pledged the commitment of the board to give the team adequate support and security during and after the exercise.

He also promised to partner with other stakeholders in the campaign against malaria in the state.

Ibn-Sina said the support became imperative because the board attached importance to education and health.

He urged all concerned, at all levels, to be more dedicated and committed toward achieving the successful implementation of the campaign against malaria.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) global report noted that about half of the world’s population lived in countries endemic or at risk for malaria transmission.

NAN

– Sept. 10, 2019 @ 18:30 GMT |

