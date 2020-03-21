Kano State government on Friday inaugurated an action committee on the dreaded Coronavirus disease.(Covid-19).

Speaking while inaugurating the committee at the Government House, Kano, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje said the development was aimed at ensuring effective preparation against the scourge.

The governor said that there was no case of coronavirus yet in the state, adding that the government was only trying to be proactive with the setting up of the committee.

“We need the cooperation of everyone on preventive measures against coronavirus,” he said.

He said that the committee was saddled with the coordination of responses, identification of suspected cases, advise the government, weekly briefing of the governor and executive council, liaising with relevant ministries, departments and agencies and any other duty.

The committee has Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna as chairman, Prof Abdulrazak Garba as co-chairman, Dr. Imam Bo as Secretary and Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Tsangaya as member also.

Others include, Dr Shehu Abdullahi, Dr Bashir Lawan, Dr Basheer Abba, District head of Ajingi, Alhaji Wada Aliyu, Malam Nura Karaye, Prof. Isa Sadik , Malam Shariff Musa and representatives of various security agencies in the state among others.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman and the Co-chairman of the committee, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna and Prof. Abdulrazak Garba thanked the governor for finding them worthy.

They promised to do their best to contain and control the spread of the virus.

“We know is a big task, but with the political will of the governor and the calibre of the members we will achieve our objectives by the grace of ” he assured.

They also commended the governor for visiting and giving approval for the overall renovation of Yargaya Isolation center in Dawakin Kudu. (NAN)

– Mar. 21, 2020 @ 7:15 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)