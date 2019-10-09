WIFE of Kogi Governor, Mrs Rashidat Bello, on Wednesday inaugurated an ultra-modern building fitted with facilities to take care of mentally challenged people and Orphans.

Mrs Bello, who was represented by the State Commissioner of Women Affairs, Mrs Bolanle Amupitan, inaugurated the edifice located at the Spritan Humanitarian Centre, (one heart one soul) in Okura, Dekina Local Government Area of the state.

According to her, the good performance of the centre encouraged the State Government to provide the facilities to improve its services.

” The achievement was made possible by the assistance of the pragramatic leadership of Gov. Yahaya Bello, who is ready to take the state to the next level.

“Government will continue to support the Center since they are in partnership with the government in making the inmates comfortable, instead of them roaming the streets,” the governor’s wife said.

She urged the people of the state to complement the gesture of the Government by making best use of the facilities.

She also called on all residents of the state to support and re-elect Gov. Bello for a second term so as to continue to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Rev. Jude Iwu, the founder of the home, said the centre which housed 51 inmates from different parts of the state also had children that were abandoned by unknown parents.

Iwu thanked the state government for showing love for the occupants of the centre and promised to make good use of the facilities.

He called for donation of used items such as clothes, shoes and bags to the centre from the general public, which he said, were usually distributed to communities who asked for them during Christmas celebrations.

NAN

-Oct 9, 2019

