MUNDIPHARMA has announced that laboratory testing at the Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore, has confirmed the effectiveness of its BETADINE antiseptic products against the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19 disease.

Testing has demonstrated BETADINE’s strong in-vitro virucidal activity, killing 99.99% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in 30 seconds. The products subjected to testing were: BETADINE antiseptic products, namely Solution (10% PVP-I), Skin Cleanser (7.5% PVP-I), Gargle and Mouthwash (1.0% PVP-I) and Throat Spray (0.45% PVP-I).

The research has been published in the respected Infectious Disease and Therapy Journal on 08 July 2020.

“These results confirm our view that BETADINE® antiseptic products, used appropriately and in conjunction with other preventative treatment options including PPE, can play a role in limiting the spread of infections, including COVID-19,” said Raman Singh, CEO Mundipharma.

“It also provides the medical community as well as consumers with a science-based assurance that they are using a product that is a proven defence against COVID-19,” he added.

The study conducted at Duke-NUS is complemented by Laboratory testing completed at the Tropical Infectious Diseases Research and Education Center, TIDREC, at the University of Malaya, Malaysia, that also demonstrated strong in-vitro virucidal activity, with the tested product BETADINE Gargle and Mouthwash (1.0% PVP-I) killing 99.99% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in 15 seconds.

The TIDREC research has been accepted by the British Dental Journal, BDJ, and was published as a Letter on 26 June 2020. The journal is published by Springer Nature on behalf of the British Dental Association.

Previously, BETADINE antiseptic products containing povidone iodine, PVP-I, have been proven effective in vitro against a wide range of viruses, including coronaviruses that have caused major outbreaks such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, MERS, and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, SARS.

The BETADINE antiseptic range contains Povidone-iodine, PVP-I, which is highly effective against a wide range of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses and fungi and is typically used in hospitals.

– Jul. 11, 2020 @ 15:09 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)