LABORATORY testing completed at the Tropical Infectious Diseases Research and Education Center, TIDREC, at the University of Malaya, Malaysia, has confirmed the effectiveness of BETADINE® Gargle and Mouthwash against the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) which causes COVID-19 disease.

BETADINE is manufactured and distributed in Malaysia by Mundipharma.

BETADINE Gargle and Mouthwash was tested for virucidal activity in two concentrations, undiluted (PVP-I 1% w/v) and at a 1:2 dilution (PVP-I 0.5% w/v) under established European (EN14476) methodology and standards. The testing demonstrated strong in-vitro virucidal activity, with the tested products killing 99.99% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in just 15 seconds.

The TIDREC research has been accepted by the British Dental Journal (BDJ) and was published as a Letter on 26 June 2020. The journal is published by Springer Nature on behalf of the British Dental Association.

“Laboratory testing has shown that BETADINE® Gargle and Mouthwash is effective against COVID-19 and could contribute to our ongoing efforts to keep people and communities safe,” said Dr Pouya Hassandarvish, the Lead Investigator of the Study and the postdoctoral fellow researcher at TIDREC, University of Malaya.

“These results confirm our view that BETADINE® Gargle and Mouthwash, used appropriately and in conjunction with other preventative treatment options including PPE, could play a role in limiting the spread of infections, including COVID-19,” said Raman Singh, Mundipharma CEO.

“It also provides the medical and dental community with a science-based assurance that they are using a product that is specifically studied against COVID-19,” he added.

Previously, BETADINE® antiseptic products containing Povidone-iodine (PVP-I) have been proven effective against a wide range of viruses, including coronaviruses that have caused major outbreaks such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, SARS.

The BETADINE® antiseptic range contains Povidone-iodine (PVP-I), which is effective against a wide range of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses and fungi and is typically used in hospitals and homes.

– July 03, 2020 @ 16:15 GMT

