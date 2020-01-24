THE Commissioner for Health in Edo, Dr Patrick Okundia on Friday in Benin said that 76 out of 175 suspected cases of Lassa fever tested positive to the epidemic.

Okundia made this known during a Lassa fever committee meeting, chaired by the state Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu and representative of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“A total of 76 suspected cases of Lassa fever were confirmed yesterday in the state and they are currently on admission in the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital.

“We have not recorded any new death but have also reduced our case fatality rate to less than 10 per cent.

“The number of cases in the ward now is 34, and we have discharge over 28 patients that have been fully treated and cured,” he said.

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, called on all hospitals across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state to refer any suspected cases to Irrua Specialist hospital and isolation centres.

“Ministries of environment, agriculture, education, information and other relevant ministries should also step up in the area of public awareness of the people.

“The 18 local government councils of the state should call for emergency meeting which will include private health practitioners for the purpose of early referral,” he said.

On her part, the State Coordinator of WHO, Mrs. Faith Ireye, revealed that contact tracing in the state is the best in the country.

She called on the people to practice simple hand washing to avert contracting the disease. (NAN)

– Jan. 24, 2020 @ 15:55 GMT |

