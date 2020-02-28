THE Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Edo chapter, has donated some hospital materials to Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) for the treatment of Lassa fever.

Dr Eustace Oseghale, Public Relations Officer of NMA, Edo chapter, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Benin.

He said that the donation was part of the association’s efforts to boost health care in the state and tackle the scourge of Lassa fever.

“NMA supported the hospital and Lassa fever patients with washing machine, dryer, infusions, latex gloves amongst other consumables.

“NMA has also made a financial commitment to support the hospital with the procurement of personal protective equipment,’’ he said.

Oseghale said that Lassa fever can be avoided if all health stakeholders, health care workers, government and the media create awareness on the disease.

He called on the state government to fund health care and provide logistics so as to take the message of Lassa fever into remote villages.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the number of Laboratory confirmed cases in Edo as of February 9, rises to 167 cases. (NAN)

Feb. 28, 2020

