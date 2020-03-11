THE Lagos State Government says it will begin eight weeks deratisation and fumigation of 27 Model Colleges with hostel facilities, abattoirs/slaughter houses, produce and regular markets against Lassa fever.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Gbolahan Lawal, said in a statement on Wednesday that the exercise would be from March 13 to May 7, 2020.

Lawal said that the deratisation and fumigation exercise was aimed at preventing the outbreak and spread of the Lassa fever in the state.

Deratisation serves as a method to suppress, destroy and control the rodents which is necessary due to epizootiological epidemic reasons, but also in order to prevent economic losses caused by rodents.

The commissioner listed the affected schools to include: Lagos State Senior and Junior Model Colleges, Meiran; Lagos Senior and Junior Model Colleges, Igbookuta, as well as the Civil Service Senior and Junior Model Colleges, Igbogbo.

Others are: Oriwu Senior and Junior Model Colleges, Ikorodu; Girls’ Junior Model College, Agunfoye, Igbogbo; Government Senior and Junior Model Colleges, Owutu, Ikorodu and Eva-Adelaja Memorial Senior and Junior Secondary Schools, Bariga.

“The Lagos State Senior and Junior Model Colleges, Badore; Lagos State Senior and Junior Model Colleges, Igbonla; Lagos State Senior and Junior Model Colleges, Agbowa-Ikosi; Government Senior and Junior Colleges, Ketu-Epe.

“Also, the Lagos State Senior and Junior Model Colleges, Kankon, Badagry; Lagos State Senior and Junior Model Colleges, Ojo and Badagry Senior and Junior Grammar Schools, Badagry,” he said.

The commissioner added that the agricultural produce and regular markets to be deratised include the Agboju Market; Afolabi-Ege Market, Iyana- Iba; Agbalata Market, Badagry; Ikoga Market, Badagry; Alayabiagba Market, Ajegunle and Mile 12 Market; Ketu Market.

“Others include Sabo Market, Ikorodu; Ejina Market, Ikorodu; Flower Market, Odogunyan; Ito-Okin Market; Ayetoro Market, Epe; Ebute Chief Market, Epe; Mojoda Market, Epe; Pobo Market, Poka, Epe; Sura Market, Lagos Island.

“The Oke-Arin Market, Lagos Island; Ajah Market; Sangotedo Market; Eleko Market; Oyingbo Market; Idera Market, Agege; Ile-Epo Market; Ogo-Oluwa Market, Arena, Oshodi; Onitire Market, Itire; Ogba Sunday Market; Alade Market, Ikeja and Ojuwoye Market, Mushin,” he said.

Lawal said all abattoirs and slaughter houses in the state would also be deratised.

“The state government is taking the proactive measures in order to improve the overall general sanitation and hygiene situations of these public places in the state.’’

Lawal urged Lagos residents to ensure that rats were totally exterminated from their homes, and also take effective measures to discourage rats from entering homes.

He advised members of the public to always store grains and other foodstuffs in rat-proof containers, while garbage should be disposed far from the homes.

“Clean households culture should be maintained. People should understand and practice basic hand washing washing hygiene,’’ the commissioner advised. (NAN)

– Mar. 11, 2020 @ 18:17 GMT |

