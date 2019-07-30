GOMBE State recorded five confirmed cases of Lassa fever, with one death, from January to date, an official of the state Ministry of Health said on Monday.

Dr Nuhu Ville, State Epidemiologist, Ministry of Health told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the cases were discovered from 39 samples subjected to laboratory test during the period under review.

He said that upon discovery of the five cases and the death of one of them, the remaining four were subjected to thorough treatment and monitored, leading to their recovery and discharge from the hospital.

He explained that after the treatment, they came back for post-treatment observation and were certified to be completely free from the disease.

According to him the person who died among the confirmed cases came to the hospital in a critical condition.

He said the hospital management had taken over his burial from his relations to avoid contamination of other people.

Ville said Lassa Fever was most contagious during burial, hence the need for professionals to handle it to ensure that no secondary infection from man-to-man occurred.

“We have never had a case of secondary infection in Gombe and we will do everything possible to avert it,” he said.

He called on the public to always report any case of fever which persisted two days after treatment commenced.

“If you report on time the infected person has 80 per cent chance of survival,” he said.

