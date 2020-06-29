THE Lion Club International, District 404A1 on Monday said that it would be directing all its efforts toward reducing hunger caused by COVID-19, diabetes and other diseases in the country.

Mr Tokunbo Aromolaran, the new District Governor of Lions Club International 404A1 made this known during a press briefing held to mark the beginning of the 2020-2021 Lion’s service year.

The theme for this year is “We are stronger together”.

Aromolaran said the 2020 to 2021 Lion’s year would also be devoted to rendering services to other global causes like vision, environment and pediatric cancer, asides hunger, to make the world a better place.

He said that the club had decided to focus its attention on hunger to reduce the suffering caused by COVID-19.

“We have a very ambitious programme to put in place an infrastructure for a soup kitchen where lions can arrange to support the hungry with decent meals in successive years.

” The location of this facility will be strategic, chosen to enable us to reach the greatest number of underfed and malnourished citizens.

“Also, in tackling hunger, we plan to train Nigerians in the area of food production so that they can put food on their table,” he said.

On diabetes, Aromolaran said the club would continue with the previous screening exercise of diabetic patients with a view of providing treatment for them.

The district governor said they would also be training many primary health care workers on modalities to handle diabetic patients, adding that it would go a long way in reducing the number of infected Nigerians.

He said the district would also be tackling the issue of blindness and restoration of vision, noting that it would be wholesome, covering the full spectrum of management of eyesight with the primary aim of arresting preventable blindness.

Talking on the environment, Aromolaran said they would liaise with the government to tackle waste management in a modern way.

The district governor said that they would also be carrying out treatment for pediatric cancer as well as cervical or breast cancer among various communities

He said the activities in the district would be all-inclusive, making every lion member participate actively in carrying out the projects for the year.

Aromolaran said the district would not hesitate to partner with organizations that were willing to contribute favorably in the course of execution of the projects.

Lion Club International is a global service network doing whatever is necessary to help local communities.

It is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 46,000 clubs, in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world.

NAN

– Jun. 29, 2020 @ 18:50 GMT |

