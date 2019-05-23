THE Management Board of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, has announced the suspension of the two-day warning strike by the Association of Resident Doctors of the hospital.

In a statement on Thursday in Lagos, the hospital said that the Management Board of the LUTH held an Emergency Meeting today, 23rd May, 2019 at the instance of the Board Chairman concerning the two-day warning strike by LUTH Association of Resident Doctors and that “at the end of the meeting, both parties agreed to embrace peace and suspend the strike”.

The statement said that the Hospital Management noted that it has implemented and is still executing some of the issues raised by the association that are within its purview and that efforts would be intensified to ensure the implementation by the Federal Government on the other issues that are beyond the hospital.

“While the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) is asking for a timeline for its demands, the Representative of the Chairman, LUTH Management Board – Hon. Bashir O. Bolarinwa requested that several of the items raised are beyond the jurisdiction of the hospital and they should submit a list of all their demands to the Management Board for a holistic discussion at its next Ordinary Meeting, scheduled for June 2019,” the statement said.

It added that the meeting was attended by Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa, CMAC, Prof. Olufemi Fasanmade, Pro. Foluso Lesi, Prof. Cecilia Igwilo, from the management board, and President of the Association of Resident Doctors, Dr. Kayode Makinde, and Secretary, Dr. Jibril Kuku among others.

