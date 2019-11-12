RESIDENTS of Tafa Local Government Area of Niger have been charged to participate in the collection and use of the Long Lasting Insecticidal Net (LLIN).

Mr Adeoye Olamide, Programme Officer of Icons Summit Foundation, a civil society group, in charge of the mobilisation in Tafa council, made the call during the distribution exercise in Tafa.

He said that the exercise included sensitising those with net cards across the 10 wards in the council, motorcycle rally, discussion with focal youth groups, market women and drama demonstrating on how to use the nets.

“We are mobilising people to ensure that those with the net cards come out to their various collection centers to collect their nets. This is not just about the nets collection, but about using the nets every night,” he said.

Also, Mrs Patience Otache, Coordinator for LLIN Mosquito Net Campaign in Tafa, disclosed that about 74,498 LLIN would be distributed in the area as part of efforts to fight the scourge of malaria.

She said that 69 per cent of people with net cards had been given their mosquito nets across the 10 wards of the council since the distribution started, and commended the beneficiaries for their cooperation.

“I can tell you that since the distribution started on Saturday, we have distributed about 69 per cent and we are making good progress.

“The turn out at the various distribution points had been very impressive and we are confident everyone with a net card will be attended to.

“We have mobile distribution points that have been reaching out to people that cannot come out to collect the nets because of bad road or long distance,” she said.

Otache said that the major challenges encountered at distribution points was people without the net cards showing at the distribution points to ask for nets.

“Alot of people have been showing up saying they were out of town when we were issuing the net cards that qualify them for the nets.

“There is nothing we can do about that right now because we have issued out everything allocated for this local government,” she added.

Similarly, Malam Abdulkareem Abubakar, Roll Back Malaria Focal Person in Tafa, said that 32,914 households with a population of 138,670 were registered during the mobilisation process.

Aisha Umar, one of the beneficiaries, commended Society for Family Health and the state government for the initiative, saying malaria was a scourge that needed to be tackled.

Umar, however, called for provision of more treated nets in future to cater for more people.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the distribution of the LLIN net which is from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15 is ongoing across the 25 local government areas of the state. (NAN)

