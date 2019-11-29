IN an effort to combat malaria and other infections occasioned by unhygienic environment, the Jigawa Environmental Protection Agency has flagged-off a 12-day environmental sanitation exercise in four council areas.

Alhaji Umar Ahmadu, Acting Managing Director of the agency, said this at the flag-off of the programme, in Guri on Friday.

He said that malaria was endemic in some parts of the state, including Hadejia, Guri, Auyo, Kafin-Hausa and Bulangu town, a district in Kafin-Hausa.

Ahmadu said that the sanitation exercise, which would end on Dec. 12, would entail clearing of culverts and drainages as well as spraying insecticides in schools, hospitals and other filthy places.

He said that the exercise would be carried out for four days in Hadejia and two days in each of Guri, Auyo, Kafin-Hausa and Bulangu areas.

The managing director commended the members of staff of Hadejia zonal office of the agency for recently confiscating and destroying expired beverages and drugs worth over N300,000 in the area.

Earlier, the agency’s Director, Environmental Sanitation, Alhaji Masaud Salisu-Kazaure, called on the affected local government councils and voluntary groups to give the agency maximum cooperation throughout the period of the exercise. (NAN)

– Nov. 29, 2019 @ 17:12 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)