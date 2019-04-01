Medical director commends LASG for upgrading infrastructure in general hospitals

Dr Bamidele Mustapha, Medical Director, Epe General Hospital, Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State, has commended the efforts of the state government in the area of infrastructure development of general hospitals.

Mustapha gave the commendation during a news conference held in Epe on Monday.

He said that most of general hospitals in the state could compete favourably with their foreign counterparts due to availability of modern equipment and infrastructure.

“There are numerous modern equipment, tools and machinery in general hospitals across the state.

“We operate on standard and we don’t compromise our standard,’’ the medical director said.

Mustapha noted that the government had also upgraded the old buildings in the premises.

He reiterated the need for the establishment of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Centre in general hospitals.

Mustapha commended AMBSAM Memorial Foundation for the initiative in building a mega CPR centre in Epe General Hospital.

Also speaking, Chief Gbenga Abass, the Coordinator of AMBSAM Memorial Foundation, said that the purpose of building the CPR Foundation in Epe General Hospital was to train the residents on how to save lives at early stage.

According to Abass, the CPR project is still under construction and training of some of the residents of Epe would be considered upon completion of the project.

He said that some people died due to ignorance. Once a patient is unconscious, a CPR should be applied before doctor’s attention.

Abass recalled the scenario of some Epe indigenes that lost their lives in 2015 elections in Epe.

He said that the Foundation was established in 2016 to immortalise five Epe indigenes who died on March 28, 2015 in a boat mishap during the 2015 elections.

Abass said that the Foundation aimed at providing social and financial support to the less privileged in the community and to create a scholarship scheme to take care of the educational needs of victims’ dependants.

He said that indigenes that lost their lives in the scenario were: Olakunle Adewale, Muheez Bello, Wale Mogaji, Shamusideen Agoro and Muftau Penu. (NAN)

