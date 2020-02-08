THE Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN) in Edo, has organised free breast and cervical cancer screening outreach for women for early detection of the disease.

Dr Adesuwa Urhoghide-Edigin, the President of MWAN Edo chapter, made the disclosure during an awareness programme on Breast, Cervical and prostate cancer held in Oredo, Benin.

She described cervical cancer “as a malignant tumour of the cervix and the lowermost part of the uterus.

“When cervical cancer starts in the cervix, it is called cervical cancer. The cervix is the lower, narrow end of the uterus which connects the vagina to the upper part of the uterus.

“Cervical Cancer is the easiest gynecologic Cancer to prevent with regular screening tests and follow-ups.

“A PAP smear test is a test to detect if a woman has cervical cancer.

“Women go for a PAP smear regularly in order to avoid cervical cancer.

She said the association was committed to ensuring improvement in the standard of healthcare so as to achieve a “no cervical cancer and breast cancer in society.”

“Due to recent cases of cancer, MWAN decided to visit Oredo primary health care to create awareness for regular checks for breast, cervical and prostate cancer.

“MWAN would visit at least 18 local government areas of Edo in order to create awareness about cancer and how it can be prevented,” she said.

Dr Anthonia Njoku, a gynaecologist, while speaking on cervical cancer, advised women to go for PAP smear once in a year for early detection cervical cancer.

Njoku said advanced cervical cancer may cause bleeding or discharge from the vagina that is not normal, these could include bleeding after sex.

“All women are at risk of cervical cancer. It occurs most often in women over age 30.

“Each year, more than 8000 women die annually from it in Nigeria, it kills one woman in every 10 minutes, “she said.

Njoku said human papillomavirus (HPV) is the main cause of cervical cancer. It is passed from one person to another during sex.

Mr Evbareke Osunde, Chairman of Oredo Local Government Area, thanked MWAN for organizing the free screening; adding that…

“Early detection is the key to survival and prevention of death.

“Breast Cancer and cervical cancer are very common in our society today,” he said.

He therefore, advised women to go for regular health checkups in order to avoid cancer.

