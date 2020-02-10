THE District Head of Wakama in Nasarawa State, Chief Adams Makka-Nangba, has advised nursing mothers to breast feed their babies exclusively for six months after birth for a healthy life.

This, he said, would make the children grow strong mentally and physically, thereby making them sound and healthy.

Makka-Nangba stated this on Monday, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in his palace in Wakama, Akun Development Area of the state.

He advised mothers to embrace exclusive breast feeding for the health of their new born babies.

According to him, exclusive breast feeding is good for the health of new born babies, hence the need for mothers to feed their children exclusively for the first six months.

“My call on the parents is for them to join hands together to ensure that their children are given exclusive breast feeding.

“Mothers should feed their children for six months with breast milk, as it is natural and will help them grow mentally and physically, thereby making them sound and healthy,” he said.

He urged parents to continue to give adequate attention to the education of their children.

The district head urged his subjects to embrace peace and tolerate one another, irrespective of their ethnic or religious affiliation for the overall development of the community.

