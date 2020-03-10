THE National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme (NTBLCP) has warned that people with active Tuberculosis (TB) can infect between five and 15 people through close contact over a year.

Mrs Itohowo Uko, the Deputy Director, Head Advocacy, Communication and Social Mobilisation of the programme, said this on Tuesday in Abuja during an advocacy visit to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The visit was to seek for NAN’s support toward educating the public about TB and the agency’s assistance toward the coverage of programmes lined up by the programme to mark 2020 World Tuberculosis Day.

Celebrated annually on March 27 to raise awareness on the disease, the theme for this year is “It is Time” and the slogan is “Stop that cough, Time no Dey.”

Uko said that “anyone with active disease in the lungs could spread it through the air.

“An active TB disease means that the germs are multiplying and spreading in the body.

“If you are in close contact with someone who has it, you can get it.

“That is why we need to advocate for those who have active TB disease to go for treatment, which is accessible across all government hospitals.

“When a person develops active TB, symptoms such as cough, fever, night sweat or weight loss may be mild for many months.

“However, it is important to go for treatment because TB is treatable and curable.”

The deputy director said that an active, drug-susceptible TB disease could be treated with a standard six-month antimicrobial drugs “that are provided with information and support to the patient in government health facilities across the country and they are given free.”

She added that the Federal Government was working to ensure that all state governments included tuberculosis treatment in their State Health Insurance Scheme (SHIS) for better treatment outcome in the country.

She explained that if all state governments include tuberculosis in their SHIS, it would improve case detection rate, which remained low across the country, and also support early detection through investigations and hence, commencement of prompt treatment.

Uko said that NTBLCP would also strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to mitigate tuberculosis and other infectious diseases in the country.

She called on Nigerians to get involved in the TB fight, noting that partnership was key to tackling the disease “and Nigeria has the potential to end the menace.” (NAN)

– Mar. 10, 2020 @ 18:27 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)