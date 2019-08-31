Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, says more than N200 million is saved in the account of the state Health Trust Fund monthly, set up to enhance healthcare services.

Ganjude said in an interview with newsmen on Saturday in Yola after attending a wedding ceremony, that the fund was initiated to strengthen health care through prompt provision of drugs and facilities to hospitals.

“We have done much in health provision to the extent that the state government had introduce a health development trust fund where five and one percent of state and local government areas monthly Internally Generated Revenue are been kept.

“Every month, we get almost N200 million into the Health Development Trust Fund which is meant for the provision of necessary and immediate health facilities, drugs among others across the state.”

He said his administration had also introduced a contributory health scheme for civil servants and their families, to enable them access health services at very affordable rate.

On education, the governor said his administration has made basic and secondary education free and compulsory for every child in the state.

” We decided that the girl-child and Almajiri system of education be given priority and integrated into formal school system,” Ganduje added.

He said the state government had embarked on renovation of primary and secondary schools, training of teachers and provision of instructional materials.

On security, Ganduje said Kano state was among the most peaceful states in the country due to the full understanding and coordination between government, security agencies and people of the state. (NAN)

– Aug. 31, 2019 @ 17:25 GMT |

