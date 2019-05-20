THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in the North Central zone says it has mopped up varied quantities of expired beverages across the zone.

Prof Moji Adeyeye, the NAFDAC Director-General said this in a press statement on Monday in Abuja following series of complaints from consumers.

Adeyeye said that the beverages had either expired or contained extraneous particles, and were being sold to unsuspecting members of the public.

She said that all NAFDAC state coordinators in the zone were directed to carry out discreet surveillance in their respective states on the products.

“In response to series of complaints from consumers, NAFDAC state coordinators were instructed to carry out discreet surveillance of non-alcoholic beverages.

“The exercise culminated in the mopping up of several quantities of expired non-alcoholic beverages with a street value of about N450, 000 at Terminus Market in Jos.

“In Kogi, a total of 281 crates of non-alcoholic beverages worth N788,000 having extraneous particles were mopped-up, and in Niger 353 cartons of expired assorted drinks valued at N711,600 were seized,’’ she said.

She said that no expired products were discovered in Nasarawa, Kwara and Benue states.

She added that those found culpable of circulating the expired and dangerous products were made to face appropriate penalties.

According to her, no expired beverages are discovered in Nassarawa, but some non-alcoholic drinks poorly stored due to poor warehouse practice were put on hold because their safety could not be guaranteed.

She said that appropriate sanctions in the form of administrative charges were imposed on the violators, while the products would be destroyed at the appropriate time.

The NAFDAC Director said that letters of warning were also issued to the violators after extracting letters of undertaking from them not to be involved in the unwholesome practice,’’ she said.

Adeyeye, who emphasised that NAFDAC was committed to safeguarding the health of the populace, advising manufacturers and dealers to desist from selling unwholesome products to the public.

“Such unpatriotic attitude will not be tolerated, and consumers are advised to make prompt reports of items found not to comply with the Agency’s standard.

“They should look out for absence of manufacturers’ exact location, date markings and NAFDAC Registration Number.

“Non adherence to these is responsible for the presence of extraneous particles in drinks,’’ she said.

Adeyeye also disclosed that a training workshop would be organised for stakeholders in the zone on Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Good Warehouse Practice (GWP),’’ she said. (NAN)

– May 20, 2019 @ 15:59 GMT |

