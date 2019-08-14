THE Nasarawa State Government has concluded plans to empower 1, 500 women and youths to achieve food sufficiency in the state.

Kwanta Yakubu, Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Abdullahi Sule on Youth and Sports, stated this during a joint meeting with ministries of Commerce, Youth and Sports and Women Affairs.

According to Yakubu, the government has set aside N1.5 billon to empower women and youths who are expected to invest in various agricultural activities as a way of ensuring food sufficiency.

He said that the beneficiaries would be registered under cooperative societies to be qualified for the soft loan by the government.

“We would collaborate with the Bank of Industry in order to ensure a smooth and successful exercise.

“The government would also put machinery in place to ensure that the beneficiaries put in the monies only in agriculture related activities,” the Governor’s aide added.

He also said that plans had been concluded to train 250 youths from each Local Government Area on bricks production.

“In the next one week, the youths from the various local governments would be engaged in bricks production for a period to be determined by the company that would train them.

“At the end of the training exercise, the government would pay the money for the training and provide the youths with startup packs to enable them to establish their own production company and be self reliant,” he said.

He added that apart from the two empowerment programmes, the government had a lot of other packages that would empower the youths and take them off the streets.

-NAN

– Aug. 14, 2019 @ 14:20 GMT |

