THE Nigerian Navy in Lagos on Wednesday handed over a suspect and an unregistered cocoa beverage factory to the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Oladele Daji, handed over the suspect alongside the items to NAFDAC at Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) WEY in Lagos.

Daji, who was represented by the Commander NNS WEY, Commodore Uduak Ibanga, said the suspect was caught producing unregistered cocoa beverage named Belling Chokovita.

“The suspect was caught by NNS WEY security patrol team at 01:30hrs on Sunday Nov. 17 in his factory situated in Mammy market, Navy Town, Ojo.

“The following items recovered from the suspect’s illegal factory are 10 cartons x 12 pieces of finished products, 152 pieces of unpacked products.

“Others are 23 bags of grounded cocoa powder and seven bags of Calcium Carbonate Power,” he said.

Commodore Ibanga advised Nigerians to purchase only NAFDAC registered products and to always check the manufacturing or production and expiry dates of products before consumption.

“The navy will not rest on her oars in carrying out this task and the cooperation of the general public is solicited,” he said.

NAN

– Nov. 20, 2019 @ 18:39 GMT |

