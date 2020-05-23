THE Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) said on Saturday that it offered Late Jean Codo, the Beninoise businessman, who died at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre, all necessary health care assistance.

Mr Ayoola Opadeji, Deputy Controller of Correction (DCC) Ikoyi Custodial Centre, confirmed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

NAN reports that the deceased was being investigated for alleged Euro 29m fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), before his death.

Opadeji kicked against an initial report that the Beninoise collapsed at the Kirikiri Custodial Centre on May 21, and was rushed to the Military Hospital, Lagos, where he finally gave up the ghost.

The official, however, said that the businessman died on May 20, contrary to May 21 being circulated in the media.

Opadeji stated that Codo did not die as a result of neglect.

“In fact is, Codo came into the custodial ill.

“However, the custodial centre got necessary medications for his treatment,” the DCC said.

According to Opadeji, the custodial centre provided all necessary obligations to its inmates, as stipulated in the NCoS guidelines.

“So, no case of carelessness by any official would arise or tolerated,” he said.

Opadeji noted that the deceased was also submissive to the custodial centre’s rules when he was alive.

