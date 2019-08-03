The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), in conjunction with Ovia South West Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo, on Saturday embarked on a door-to-door lassa fever awareness campaign to curb the spread of the disease.

The Chairman of the LGA, Mr Destiny Enabule, stated in a statement by his media aide, Mr Aghedo Osaro, that the campaign was meant to create public awareness about the scourge.

Enabule, who was said to have led the campaign, stated that the team moved from house to house in the area “sensitising the residents on the need for a clean environment.”

He further stated that the team distributed leaflets on vital signs and symptoms of the disease during the campaign in order to help the people to take necessary precautions.

Enabule commended NDDC for the partnership, saying that it was in line with the state government’s vision to create awareness on the dangers of Lassa virus.

He stated that the cost of preventing the spread of the disease far outweighed the cost of treating it.

He advised residents of the area on the need for regular hand washing, clean environment and fumigation of their surroundings to rid the environment of rodents, which spread the virus. (NAN)

