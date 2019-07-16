THE Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Tuesday in Benin promised that it would partner Edo Government in curtailing the menace of Lassa fever outbreak in the state.

The NDDC Director, Education, Health and Social services, Mr Okejoto Gochua, made the promise when he led some members of the commission on a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu.

Gochua said that as part of its partnership programme, the commission would donate two ambulances to Edo government to help it fight the menace of Lassa fever outbreak in the state.

According to him, the major function of the NDDC as an intervention agency, is to partner and assist NDDC member states in all areas of difficulty, especially in an epidemic situations.

“Prevention of Lassa fever lies on promoting good community hygiene to discourage rodents from entering homes.

“Family members should always be careful to avoid contact with blood and body fluids while caring for sick persons, “he said.

In his remarks, the deputy governor said that the state government was committed to securing lives of the citizens.

“We provided Irrua Specialist Hospital with equipment in making sure that the outbreak of Lassa fever does not go out of hand.

“Our Ministries of Health and Local Government Affairs are also interfacing with our people on the need to know how best to avoid coming in contact with fluids,” he said.

Shaibu gave the assurance that government would partner the commission because “health is wealth,” adding that Edo needed to get better assistance from the commission in equipping Lassa fever centers in the state.

