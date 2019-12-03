THE National Population Commission (NPC) said it was able to collect information on disability status of Nigerians for the first time in the 2018 National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS).

Bimbola Hundeyin, the Ag Chairman of the Commission, stated this while speaking at National Dissemination and official launch of the report of the 2018 NDHS in Dutse on Monday.

Hundeyin, represented by Dr Isma’il Lawan, the Federal Commissioner in charge of Kano and Jigawa, said the result of survey showed a significant outcome.

According to him, we used one of the new innovative approaches to carry out the survey.

He explained that the survey showed that two per cent of women and two per cent of men aged 15 and above had difficulty or could not function in at least one domain of disability.

“The NPC is proud to say that new innovative approaches were used in the conduct of the 2018 NDHS.

“I am pleased to inform you that these new improved processes piloted here in Nigeria have been adopted as standard procedures in demographic and health surveys by other nations especially in Africa.

“Another innovation was inclusion of the demographic and health survey program’s disability module in the 2018 NDHS.

“This allowed the commission to collect information on disability status of Nigerians for the first time.

They include seeing, hearing, communicating, remembering, concentrating, walking or climbing steps, and washing all over the body or dressing up.

“Also nine per cent of women and 10 per cent of men have some difficulty in at least one domain.

“This data on disability will be of significance to the Social Development Statistics in planning for the wellbeing of persons living with disabilities in the country,” Hundeyin said.

In his remarks, Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa called on stakeholders to use the 2018 NDHS to curtail the rate of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), including HIV/AIDS in the state.

Badaru said the report could also be used in the area of planning by the state’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He also noted that the survey had provided adequate information with regards to levels of maternal and child health, family planning, fertility and other acquired viruses in Nigeria.

According to him, it also helped in reducing adolescent fertility.

“There no gain saying the fact that under five mortality rate in the Nigeria is very high with an average of 132 deaths per 1,000 births.

“What needs stating unequivocally is that every available tool must be deployed to combat and curb the menace in our society.

“It is, therefore, imperative for me to command all stakeholders within and outside the government to use the 2018 NDHS survey result to curtail the rate of STI/HIV/AIDS in Jigawa State.

“This report can also be used for planning purposes in MDAs and other relevant agencies,” the governor added.

