A Non-Governmental Organisation, Suicide and Depression Awareness Foundation (SADAF), on Saturday called on government at all levels to facilitate free therapy to tackle suicide in the country.

The Founder of the group, Mr Toheeb Alao, made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Ilorin.

Alao said the government should make free therapy available for people who needed psychotherapy or the help of a psychologist and counsellor.

He said government should ensure that antidepressant drugs were made available for free to allow low and average income earners to have access to such healthcare.

“These days many people consider suicide as an alternative after little frustration or challenge. It is not normal to see suicide as an option.

“Government has a role to play by facilitating free therapy for people with depression, equipping the therapy centres with professionals to drastically reduce incidents of suicide in the country.

“Nobody has a right to take his life. It is an evil practice and must be urgently addressed by the government.

“Let us all say ‘No’ to suicide,” he said.

Alao warned parents against threatening their wards after failed academic attempts or performing below expectation in their endeavours.

“Parents are carelessly pushing their children to consider suicide when they castigate them for not doing well in academics.

”We need to encourage our children to get the best out of them,” he said.

Alao also called on governments to collaborate with NGOs to campaign and sensitise the public to the dangers of suicide.

He also advised the public to stop seeing disappointments as end of life, but to always attempt a second chance.

“Do not let disappointment weigh you down or force you to consider suicide as an option.

“Life is full of challenges and we must learn to move on,” he said.

NAN

– May 16, 2020 @ 13:15 GMT /

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)