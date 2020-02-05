THE Action Initiative Against Open Defecation in Nigeria an (NGO), has called on the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to Lassa fever menace in the country.

Dr Austin Maduka, the National Coordinator of the NGO made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Maduka said that Lassa fever had been occurring and reoccurring in the country almost every year but no lasting solution had been proffered.

“Nigeria as a country is not serious, so many issues that need attentions are attached to political games, most times the government will pronounce one thing and it will be doing a different thing.

“This is not the first time that Lassa fever is happening in the country; If you go round Abuja, you will see heaps of refuse everywhere in the city harbouring reptiles and rodents,” he said.

He advised governments at federal, state and local levels to get experts to fumigate sewages to reduce rodents in the country.

According to him, the NGO is currently advocating, sensitising and partnering with the government to ensure Lassa fever becomes a thing of the past in the country.

“We are going to work with the government in all its 774 local government health centres proposed for Lassa fever patients to curtail it spread; for now, we have started in Abuja, Enugu and Imo.

“I have also written to the Chairman, Board of Trustee of Anchor to see how we can assist in the local areas; we are also in touch with the Environmental Association of Nigeria in all the state chapters.’’ (NAN)

– Feb. 5, 2020 @ 17:19 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 3 visits today)