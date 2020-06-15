MARIE Stopes International Nigeria (MSIN), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has donated 1,497 packs of misoprostol tablets worth N1million to Nasarawa Government to help curb maternal mortality in the state.

Mr. Nathaniel Oyona, Nasarawa State Clinical and Training Officer of MSIN, while donating the drugs on Monday in Lafia, said the gesture was aimed at reducing maternal mortality in the state.

“Based on the investigation by experts, Nasarawa is one of the states with the highest maternal mortality rate in the North-Central zone.

“So, we decided to support the government by assisting pregnant women especially the poor ones that cannot afford to pay their bills,” he said.

He explained that the NGO’s major focus is to assist in tackling issues relating to sexual and reproductive health in Nigeria.

Oyona said that the gesture had become imperative to support pregnant women since all attention seems to have shifted toward the fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

He said, “The drugs help to decrease the risk of bleeding and other complications during delivery,” he added.

He, therefore, said that the NGO would not relent in its efforts to reduce the maternal mortality rate in Nigeria.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the state government, Ahmed Yahaya, Commissioner for Health, thanked the organisation for the gesture.

He said that the gesture would go a long way to complement the government’s efforts at curtailing maternal mortality in the state.

Yahaya, therefore, assured that the drugs would be used for the desired purpose. (NAN)

– Jun. 15, 2020 @ 13:19 GMT |

