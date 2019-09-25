Seeing is Believing (SiB), a non-governmental Organisation, on Wednesday, donated eye glasses to 130 students of Junior Secondary School, Kafin-Hausa, Jigawa, to correct their long and short- sightedness.

Alhaji Aminu Umar, SiB Coordinator who distributed the eye classes said the beneficiaries were earlier screened and found with the eye defects.

He said 400 more pupils would be given the glasses in Bulangu, Jabo, Sarawa and Ruba primary schools before the end of 2019.

Umar called on parents and teachers to monitor the children and ensure that the glasses were used properly.

The Chairman, Kafin-Hausa Local Government Council, Alhaji Garba Abdullahi, commended the NGO for the gesture.

Represented by the Council’s Vice Chairman, Alhaji Hamza Rumfa, Abdullahi assured the NGO of the council’s support in distributing the eye glasses to the target beneficiaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that SiB is funded by Standard Chartered Bank of the United Kingdom. (NAN)

-Sep 25, 2019 @15:09 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)