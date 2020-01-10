THE Association for Orphan Children, Jahun Local Government chapter in Jigawa, has distributed foodstuff and school materials worth N198, 000 to 543 orphans in the area.

The Chairman of the association, Malam Auwalu Salisu, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Friday.

Salisu said that the orphans were those that were pursuing their education in primary schools, junior and senior secondary schools.

He said that in 2019, the association assisted 200 orphans, assuring that the gesture was a continuous exercise.

He said the materials provided to the orphans included school uniforms, learning materials and foodstuff.

The chairman urged other corporate organisations to also support the education of orphans and the less privileged in the society. (NAN)

– Jan. 10, 2020 @ 18:12 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)