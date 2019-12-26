An NGO, Miteda Wellness Initiative said that it had expended close to N15 million in its free medical outreach for the benefit of over 5000 beneficiaries in seven years in Ondo state.

The Coordinator of the NGO, Dr Adefunmilola Williams-Daodu, said this at a news conference on Thursday in Akure, to kick-start this year’s edition of the free medical outreach in Ikaram in Akoko North west area of the state

According to Williams-Daodu, the programme which comes up on Saturday will involve screening of people for HIV, Hepatitis, Hypertension and providing free drugs for some of the diseases.

She noted that over the years, her NGO had also trained over 62 nurses in Akoko and donated equipment worth over N3 million it got from some foreign NGOs from Canada.

“This initiative started in 2013 to mark my birthday and it took us to Ikaram Akoko. The feedback from the event gave birth to the NGO. People leave Akure and other towns for this programme.

“In the last seven years, we have spent close to N15 million.

“People that come from Canada paid for their flights and you can’t quantify the expertise they give, equipment, drugs and free eyes glasses, so all is not in liquid cash,” she said.

Williams-Daoudu said that there would be ‘festival of surgeries’, with drugs to be given to diabetic and hypertensive patients to last them for over a year.

Also speaking, the Ondo State Epidemiologist, Dr Stephen Fagbemi, lauded the initiative of the NGO, adding that it would go a long way in complementing government’s effort in provision of healthcare for rural citizens.

Fagbemi said specialists in different fields would be available from all over the country for the programme to be successful.

He also praised the state government for making its facilities and workers available for the success of the programme. (NAN)

