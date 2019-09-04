ENROLEES of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), on Wednesday in Abuja expressed confidence in the new leadership of the scheme, led by Prof.Mohammed Sambo to provide quality healthcare services for Nigerians.

The enrolees expressed the confidence at a two-day NHIS Strategic Engagement with Enrolees and Healthcare Provider’s Forum in Abuja.

Mrs Fatsuma Mustafa, Assistant Director, Welfare, NIPOST said there were several challenges enrolees encountered in accessing care from health facilities, but expressed confidence that there would be changes with the new leadership.

“There are so many challenges on ground which we have been experiencing, but from the Executive Secretary’s speech, I believe there will be a lot of changes especially with the primary healthcare providers.

“I have gone through his profile, and I think he is a better candidate for the position and we wish him well,“ Mustafa said.

She listed some of the challenges confronting enrolees to include, low quality drugs to enrolees, delay in registration which she said could takes about three to four months.

Mustafa said that there was need for the scheme to create awareness on enrolees’ rights as well as the responsibilities of the Health Maintenance Organisations ( HMOs) which she said must be spelt out.

Also speaking, Dr Amwe Aku, Assistant Comptroller, Nigerian Customs Service, said the plan of the new Executive Secretary, as enunciated, was a laudable step that would boost quality healthcare delivery for enrollees.

He said he hoped that the plans highlighted by the executive secretary would address some of the challenges facing enrollees.

`In terms of registration, accessing quality healthcare, improving coverage for critical and common conditions such as cancer as well as other diseases that require specialist attention, which are not covered.

“The issue of monitory is very important to us; sometimes you discover that between the Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) and service providers, there seems to be missing links.

“We hope that the monitory aspect will improve the relationship between the HMOs as well as other stakeholders and hopefully, we will see a new NHIS going forward,’’ he said.

Aku, however, appealed to the new leadership to remain focused in delivering quality health care for Nigerians as outlined in Sambo’s three-point agenda, adding that it is “the right step in the right direction.“

Sambo, however expressed commitment in developing an efficient system that would ensure maximum enrolees’ satisfaction.

He said he had observed and identified challenges standing in the way of healthcare service delivery under the NHIS, stressing that he was not unaware of the challenges enrolees encountered at hospitals.

“On the part of the NHIS, I will like to inform you that a lot has been going on in the process of re-positioning the scheme.

“We came up with a rebranding agenda which has three points: `Firstly, restoring value system that would transform NHIS into a credible and result driven organisation.

“Secondly, engendering transparency and accountability in the entire operation of the scheme and

“Thirdly, accelerating the drive of the scheme toward achieving a universal access to quality healthcare for all Nigerians.

“In implementing this agenda, I am confident that it will user us into a new NHIS that all of will be happy and proud of,’’ he said.

He, however, added that the views of stakeholders were critical for the scheme in changing the landscape toward a new NHIS.

Sambo also said the scheme would ensure openness in its operations to ensure that stakeholders were well informed and engaged in decision-making process and would provide effective administration and financial system for an improved NHIS.

NAN

– Sept. 4, 2019 @ 18:39 GMT |

