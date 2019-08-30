THE National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) says it will deploy a robust Information and Communications Technology (ICT) to drive fundamental reforms that will transform the scheme into a result-oriented public institution.

The Executive Secretary, Prof. Mohammed Sambo said this during when he visited the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe at the National Assembly complex, in Abuja.

Mr Ayo Osinlu Head, Media & Public Relations disclosed this in a statement, on Thursday in Abuja.

Osinlu said Sambo, who assumed office on July 15, had continued to inspire internal and external support for the scheme, by series of consultations aimed at building consensus around the reforms.

Sambo, while intimating the senator of his reforms and strategy, said the deployment of ICT, would solve 80 per cent of unacceptable transparency challenges in the processes.

He added that such equipment would further afford the scheme the platforms for effective, real-time monitoring and evaluation.

“The process for the fundamental reforms will transform NHIS into a result-oriented public institution, well positioned for its mandate as a catalyst for socio-economic and human capital development.

“The reforms are anchored on the tripod of three-point Rebranding Agenda, including value reorientation, transparency and accountability, while accelerating the drive to achieving universal access to quality healthcare for all Nigerians,’’ sambo said.

He further highlighted ten action points from the white paper on Independent Fact Finding Panel, investigated during the recent crisis in the organisation as additional undertakings of government which aimed at repositioning the scheme.

This, he said, would particularly be in the areas of staff audit, financial management systems, procurement, internal audit and labour relations.

The NHIS Boss, however, requested the assistance of the senate committee on health, through legislative and advocacy engagements, for ongoing efforts to rebrand and reposition NHIS to operate effectively as the nation’s healthcare delivery system.

In his remark, Oloriegbe congratulated the NHIS executive secretary, describing his appointment as critical for the agency and the nation especially at this time.

Oloriegbe said there was mounting pressure for practical and quick results from the organisation under the new leadership.

He, however, promised the consistent support of the committee and the 9th senate, which he described as “a better assembly that works for the people.”

Oloriegbe advised the NHIS boss to give immediate attention to challenges of the scheme, particularly in areas of human resources, stakeholder interests and minimal coverage.

