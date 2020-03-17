BOSS Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, SGF, has inaugurated a 12-member Presidential Task Force on the control of coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria. Mustapha is the chairman of the taskforce while its national coordinator is Sani Aliyu.

Other members of the Presidential Task Force are minister of health; minister of foreign affairs; minister of interior; minister of aviation; minister of Humanitarian Affairs, disaster management and social services; minister of education; minister of information and culture; minister of state health; minister of environment; director-general, Department of State Services; director-general, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control; and WHO country representative.

The Presidential Task Force, which was inaugurated on Tuesday, March 17, in Abuja, has six months to complete its assignment.

Welcoming members to the inaugural meeting of the Presidential Task Force on the Control of COVID-19 in Nigeria, Mustapha said the president approved the taskforce because the outbreak of the novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) necessitated the monitoring of developments around the world as well as the management of the index case in Nigeria.

The composition of the Task Force will enable Nigeria deepen her multi-sectoral and inter-governmental approach to our national response, he said adding that ” Actions taken by governments in different parts of the world point to the fact that COVID-19 constitutes a major threat to humanity and requires that our response must be firm, scientific, methodical and strategic.

“At this point, let me convey the appreciation of Mr. President to the Honourable Minister of Health and his team for efficiently rising to the challenge thus far. The swiftness in dealing with the index case is globally acknowledged and appreciated. We are very proud of you all. Honourable Ministers and Members, the timeline for the activities of this Task Force is six (6) months and it has the following Terms of Reference that will be open for discussion during this meeting:

“Strengthen the national response strategy, particularly in the areas of testing, containment and management of COVID-19;

“Strengthen collaboration with all tiers of Government, Private Sector, Faith-Based Organizations, Civil Societies, Donors and Partners;

“Build awareness among the populace;

“Direct the deployment of any relevant national assets when necessary;

“Lay a foundation for scientific and medical research to address all emerging infectious diseases; and

“Advise Government on the declaration of national emergency as part of the containment measures when necessary.”

According to him, the taskforce is expected to report on regular basis to Mr. President.

“In order to give the activities of the Task Force proper focus, Mr. President also approved the appointment of a National Coordinator who will manage the daily process, in collaboration with existing institutions and structures. The National Coordinator will be responsible for cohesion and efficiency in the roles played by the different agencies, operating in the treatment of the national response strategy,” he said.

He told the members that the huge task that calls for diligence, expertise, collaboration and foresight. “We should therefore strive to proffer sustainable solutions to the challenges ahead,” he said, affirming Mr. President’s commitment to supporting this Task Force and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all Nigerians.

