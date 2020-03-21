Nigeria records 10 new cases of coronavirus

NIGERIA has recorded 10 more new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, according the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, quoting a Federal Ministry of Health tweet.

Of the 10 cases, seven are in Lagos while three are in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, all bringing the total number cases in Nigeria to 22.

Two of them, including the index Italian case have been treated and confirmed free of Coronavirus.

The Italian was discharged on Friday from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba,

