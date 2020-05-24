Nigeria records 313 new cases of coronavirus

The total number of coronavirus, COVID-19, cases in Nigeria has jumped to 7839 as at Sunday night, May 24.

The country has also recorded 226 deaths with 2263 patients discharged.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, which made the announcement also stated that 313 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded. The NCDC stated this on its verified twitter handle, adding that Lagos had 148 cases, FCT, 36; Rivers, 27, Edo – 19; Kano – 13; Ogun -12 and Ebonyi -11. Also, Nasarawa had 8; Delta – 8; Oyo – 7; Plateau, 6; Kaduna,5; Kwara, 4; Akwa Ibom, 3; Bayelsa, 3; Niger, 2 while Anambra had 1.

May 25, 2020

