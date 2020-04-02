Sequel to the criticisms that trailed the request for 500 ventilators from Elon Musk, billionnaire businessman, the Nigerian government has apologised for the undignified action.

Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, special adviser, Media and Communications to the minister if finance on Thursday stated that the request which was made through the Federal Ministry of Finance twitter account was unauthorised.

Abdullahi said that “the fact of the post is regrettable because of which it is brought down,” adding that they “have made sure our internal processes are strengthened that such doesn’t happen again. The error is highly regrettable.”

The ministry had twitted that “dear @elonmusk @Tesla federal government of Nigeria needs support with 100-500 ventilators to assist with #covid19 cases arising everyday in Nigeria.”

