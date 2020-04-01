THE Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Anambra State branch, has urged Nigerians to emulate Anambra state by rising to the challenge of containing the spread of COVID-19.

The association also praised the state Civil Service doctors for suspending their indefinite strike to join the fight against the virus.

Briefing newsmen at Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area, the state Chairman, Emmanuel Monago, pleaded with the state government to ensure immediate procurement of Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, in readiness for any outbreak.

“We commend Gov. Willie Obiano for his response to COVID-19 pandemic in relation to measures he has so far taken.

“The guidelines are well articulated and valid; we also hail government doctors for calling off their month-long strike because of the epidemic,’’he said.

The chairman was represented by his deputy, Jide Onyekwelu.

Monago said that “all health facilities should have staff members at the entrance that will ensure that all persons entering or leaving the facility wash and sanitise their hands.

“There should be a notice board at the entrance to the facility informing visitors that they are not allowed into the facility. Only the sick and their attendants are allowed in.

“They should have isolation rooms or wards, where suspected cases will stay until contact is made with the Anambra State Public Health Emergency Operation Centre on 08030953771 or 08117567363; ensure that consulting rooms are well ventilated.

“They should provide protective gears, masks, gloves and sanitisers for all staff members and management should meet with and brief regularly on COVID-19 update and challenges.’’

The chairman noted that every Anambra resident must maintain government recommended preventive measures, including regular hand-washing with soap, use of alcohol-based sanitiser, especially where water and soap are not readily available.

“Do not touch your face, eyes, nostrils and mouth with your bare hands.

“Cough or sneeze into a bent elbow, maintain social distance of at least a metre or three feet distance between yourself and others.

“Avoid handshakes or any other greeting method that involves body contact like elbow and fist bumps as well as hugs.

“Do not gather in a crowd like in Churches, buses, weddings, funeral ceremonies; do not visit hospitals unless you are sick.’’

