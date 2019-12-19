Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has reiterated its commitment to maintaining industrial harmony and stability of health sector in the country.

The President of the association, Dr Francis Faduyile, said this at a news conference at the end of the association’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

He reaffirmed the body’s determination to stability of the sector and sustenance of the current industrial harmony.

He stressed the need for the association to reach out to other professional groups in the health sector to ensure lasting inter-professional harmony.

He urged the Speaker of the House of representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila to deploy strategies to fast track the resolution of outstanding matters between government and Resident Doctors.

Faduyile also called on the Federal Ministry of Health to be committed to full implementation of the Medical Residency Training Act and reiterated the need to strengthen ongoing bilateral and multilateral understanding between NMA and sister professional bodies.

He urged the Inspector General of Police, Mr Muhammed Adamu and other security agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend those behind the killing of Dr Jerome Elusiyan to forestall future occurrences.

Elusiyan, a senior lecturer at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, was shot dead by gunmen on Dec. 13 while travelling between Ekpoma and Benin alongside his driver when he was attacked.

The deceased was the Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTH), Ile-Ife. (NAN)

– Dec. 19, 2019 @ 16:29 GMT

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)