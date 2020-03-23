ABIA Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Osuji, on Monday, said that the state had not recorded any case of Coronavirus.

Osuji disclosed this while briefing the state’s House of Assembly on the preparedness of the health ministry to combat COVID-19 in the state.

He, however, said that the state government had put proactive measures in place to prevent any outbreak of the virus in the state.

The commissioner said that the ministry had embarked on aggressive sensitization of residents through the mass media, as well as a visit to Churches and other social institutions to create more awareness on the pandemic.

He further disclosed that the state government had made adequate preparations, including the procurement of disinfectants, hand sanitizers, face masks among others.

He said that the government had trained disease surveillance and notification officers who would go round the state to identify and report any case of an outbreak to the relevant authorities.

According to him, the government has also set up three isolation centers at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, General Hospital, Amachara, and Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba.

He said: “We have not recorded any case of Coronavirus in the state and we are still praying that it will remain this way.

“But we are still very optimistic and prepared. Should there be any case, we will intervene and ensure that the people of Abia are safe.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that it was a stormy session at the house as many members wanted answers to questions and also made suggestions to the commissioner on prevention of possible outbreak.

The Speaker, Mr. Chikwendum Orji, commended the commissioner and urged him to as a matter of urgency; expedite action on precautionary measures against the virus.

NAN reports that the House passed the Abia State Security Fund Bill 2020 into law, after which it adjourned sitting until May 4, 2020.

