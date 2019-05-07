NSE set for 6th race against cancer

IN its drive against cancer, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has unveiled plans to hold a one-day executive “walk” against the killer disease.

NSE Spokesman, Olumide Orojimi, said in a statement on Monday in Lagos that the five kilometres walk, jog and run event would help create awareness on early detection and raise funds to support the fight against cancer in Nigeria

Orojimi stated that the 6th NSE Corporate Challenge slated for July 6, is a one-day event.

“The day’s activities will include dance, aerobics, music and entertainment and winners in the various race categories will be recognized at the medal presentation ceremony.

“This year’s event will bring together participants from listed and non-listed companies, dealing member firms, government institutions and other non-commercial organizations; as well as celebrities and other notable Nigerians to support the fight against cancer,” he said.

Mr Bola Adeeko, Head of Shared Services Division, NSE, also spoke on the importance of the campaign.

He reiterated the NSE’s commitment at increasing advocacy and leveraging its access to a vast of network of employees and clients of listed companies, dealing member firms, well-meaning individuals and other stakeholders in raising cancer awareness.

“The NSE Corporate Challenge provides an opportunity for collaboration to scale up access to cancer screening services, promotion of early detection, as well as the provision of treatment and palliative care services to diagnosed patients.

“In the past five years, NSE has taken a leadership position in raising cancer awareness and increasing advocacy.

“Maintaining a healthy lifestyle through diet and frequent exercise has been proven to be an effective approach to reduce the risk of cancer.

“This is why the NSE has chosen sports as a vehicle to raise awareness and advocate for change,” he said.

Adeeko called on institutions and individuals to support the cause with the goal of multiplying efforts to prevent avoidable deaths.

“Together, we truly can overcome the scourge of cancer for future generations,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NSE Corporate Challenge was instituted in 2014 and the 6th edition will hold at the Muri-Okunola Park, Lagos.

NAN also reports that past editions of the NSE Corporate Challenge have raised N63,362,624 million through the support received from corporate organisations, dealing members and wellness companies.

Globally, cancer has become a major source of morbidity and mortality. Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that 9.6 million people died from cancer in 2018, 70% of which occur in low and middle-income countries.

In Nigeria, an estimated 116,000 new cases of cancer and 41,000 cancer related deaths were recorded in 2018. (NAN)

