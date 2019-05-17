Nurses receive training on family planning

NURSES have been urged to enlighten mothers in their health centres on the importance of family planning.

This was made known during 2-Day training organised by the Association for Reproductive and Family Health, ARFH, at Ekwusigo Secretariat Hall, Ozubulu.

Edith Okpala, the master trainer, enlightened the nurses on importance of new Depo Medroxyl Progisterous Acetate (DMPA SC S1 sayanna), a method of family planning.

According to her, the method is small in size, a single doze, pre-filled and as well as self-injectable.

Okpala said: “the Nero DMPA SC is safe, effective and is injected every three months (13 weeks)’’, adding that no method was 100 per cent certain, except abstinence from sex.

She noted that any woman who of reproductive age, whether breast feeding or not, who do not want to abstain from sex should go for this method as it would be easier and quicker to use.

She, however, informed them that a person should stop using it if she sees any symptom of pregnancy or notice any lumps in her body.

Uju Okeke, one of the participants, said she was happy about the training and promised to help to sensitise women more on the importance of this new method.

– May 17, 2019 @ 17:55 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)