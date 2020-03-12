THE National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has incorporated Coronavirus and Lassa Fever sensitisation into its ongoing orientation of 2020 Batch A Corps members.

Mrs Ann Ibe, Coordinator of the scheme in Ebonyi, made the disclosure at the swearing in of new corps members at the State’s permanent orientation camp, Afikpo on Thursday.

Ibe said the sensitisation was to equip the corps members with the requisite information on the viruses and how to avoid being infected.

“Following the outbreak of coronavirus, the NYSC embarked on far reaching actions in order to guard against contraction of the deadly virus by corps members.

“Accordingly, the scheme has been in constant touch with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as well as the Federal Ministry of Health which have been playing very supportive roles by lending technical support to the scheme.

“It is gratifying to note that infrared thermometers, hand sanitisers, wash-hand basins and soaps have been provided in all the 37 NYSC secretariats and at strategic locations at orientation camps of the scheme nationwide,” she said.

The NYSC state coordinator said that sensitisation leaflets on lassa fever and corona virus had been shared to all 2020 Batch A corps members to prevent infection.

“The new corps members posted to the state numbers 1, 900 with 969 females and 931 males.

Gov. David Umahi, while welcoming the corps members to the state, urged them to be catalysts for the development of the state and country.

Umahi, represented by the Commissioner for Youths Development and Sports, Mr Charles Akpuenika, urged them to take the orientation programme seriously.

“I want to assure you that your security is guaranteed everywhere in the state as the government has provided enabling environment for your service.

“This will ensure the fulfillment of your dreams of serving our fatherland and contribute your quota in developing the state,” he said. (NAN)

– Mar. 12, 2020 @ 18:59 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)