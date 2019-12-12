NATIONAL Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reiterated its determination to review an existing collaboration with National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) on provision of free healthcare services to corps members.

The information is in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, Director, Press and Public Relations of NYSC.

Adeyemi stated that the NYSC Director General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, made this known when he received Prof. Mohammed Sambo, the Executive Secretary of NHIS in his office.

She quoted Ibrahim as saying “the collaboration between the two establishments dated back to 2016 at the instance of the Federal Government which directed corps members to enroll in NHIS.”

Ibrahim who restated the scheme’s zero tolerance to night journeys by members, stressed the need for urgent attention to the health needs of corps members.

Sambo then congratulated Ibrahim on his appointment as 18th Chief Executive Officer of NYSC.

He also commended the NYSC management “for its untiring efforts in preventing unqualified persons from participating in the National Youth Service Corps programme with its punitive measures.”

The chief executive promised that NHIS would deploy resources within its reach to ensure that Nigerians accessed quality healthcare.

He added that NHIS would consolidate on its previous achievements and also device new strategies to reach out to oganisations in the country to enroll their employees in the scheme.

Sambo said that the NHIS was also making efforts toward ensuring that Nigerians in the diaspora benefitted from the scheme. (NAN)

