GOV. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, on Thursday, said that the ongoing institutional and legal reforms in the state would guarantee a better welfare for the girl-child.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said the legal and institutional structures would protect the girl -child and other vulnerable persons.

Osagie said the governor made the statement in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl-Child on Oct. 11 every year by the United Nations and its sister agencies.

“As we mark the International Day of the Girl-Child, I reiterate my administration’s commitment to protect the girl-child, providing her with the space to live life to the fullest and realise her full potential.

“We are prioritising the wellbeing of vulnerable persons in the state with reforms in the legal system and other social structures to ensure that they are better protected and free to perform optimally in the society”.

He said that the state government had enacted the Prohibition of Violence Against Persons (VAP) law; the Child Rights law among others to ensure that the girl-child is protected.

Osagie said the theme for this year’s commemoration, ‘GirlForce: Unscripted and Unstoppable’ was apt as it focused on prioritising the needs of the girl child.

He added that the state government would continue to mobilise resources to ensure that the girl-child gets the needed incentives to drive inclusion and bridge the gender gap in education, social welfare and economic opportunities.

According to the UN, nearly 25 years ago, some 30,000 women and men from nearly 200 countries arrived in Beijing, China for the Fourth World Conference on Women, determined to recognise the rights of women and girls as human rights. (NAN)

– Oct 10, 2019 @ 17:37 GMT |

