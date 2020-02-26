A radiologist, Dr Wale Olawunmi, says that heavy alcohol consumption, obesity, and physical inactivity increases the risk of breast cancer in women.

Olawunmi said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ibadan.

“There are many causes of breast cancer; some are preventable while others are not.

“Identifying the preventable risk factors is important to lower the chances of having breast cancer and make healthy lifestyle choices.

“Unpreventable risk factors of breast cancer include age, genetics and family history.

“The preventable risk factors are heavy alcohol consumption, physical inactivity, obesity and poor nutrition,’’ he said.

According to him, maintaining a healthy weight throughout life by balancing food intake with physical activity and avoiding excessive weight gain will help to reduce the risk of breast cancer.

“Consumption of alcohol is clearly linked to an increased risk of developing breast cancer; the risk increases with the amount of alcohol consumed.

“Studies have also shown that being overweight or obese, especially after menopause, increases breast cancer risk,’’ he said.

Olawunmi advised women to engage in some form of regular physical exercise, like brisk walking and running, in order to reduce breast cancer risk.

“While there is no way to prevent breast cancer, certain lifestyle decisions can significantly reduce its risk.

“Eating a healthy diet, with lots of fruits and vegetables, getting enough exercise, maintaining healthy body mass index and avoiding excessive alcohol consumption are ways to reduce the risk of breast cancer,’’ he said.

The radiologist said that symptoms of breast cancer could include pain in the armpits or breast, lump on the breast and peeling or flaking of the breast or nipple.

