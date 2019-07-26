THE Wife of Ogun Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, on Friday called for education and enlightenment on drug abuse from the primary school level to help reduce its menace and address the problem from the root.

Abiodun spoke while playing host to members of the Ogun State Drug Control Committee, who paid her a courtesy visit in Iperu on Friday.

She advised parents to maintain good relationship with their children, as this would assist in reducing the prevalence of drug abuse and addiction in the society.

“The role of parents in the upbringing of children is crucial and cannot be over-emphasised. There must be cordial relationship between parents and children in order to monitor their activities,” Abiodun said.

She expressed willingness to engage in interactive sessions on the girl-child and parents, which according to her, would further create awareness on the dangers of drug abuse, prostitution and child negligence.

Earlier in his address, Mr Olufemi Fafiolu, the Chairman of the committee and Director (Pharmacy) in the Ministry of Health, said the committee would sensitise, monitor and co-ordinate non-governmental organisations involved in campaign against drug abuse.

Fafiolu listed some of the unconventional substances and drugs that were being abused as, Tramadol, Tomtom, Cocaine, Marijuana, cough expectorants with codeine, seasoning cubes and alcohol.

He said the committee had taken the campaign to schools, markets, churches, mosques and other public places and he called on government to renew its commitment to activities of the committee.

-NAN

